EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Sells 17,132 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. decreased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 41.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,132 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 86.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $130.25 on Wednesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.77 and a twelve month high of $136.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 0.66.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.04). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 46.28% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $949.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.25.

In related news, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.86, for a total transaction of $1,827,900.00. Also, VP Robert F. Kalenka sold 13,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total transaction of $1,633,955.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,981,169.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,444 shares of company stock valued at $8,761,551. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

