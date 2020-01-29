EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Sells 4,058 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lowered its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,058 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 1.2% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.07.

In related news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total transaction of $382,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,565,894.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total transaction of $2,343,900.00. Insiders have sold 47,135 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,906 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE opened at $265.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $171.74 and a fifty-two week high of $269.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.50. The company has a market capitalization of $128.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.15.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

