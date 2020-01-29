Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EKSO) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,885,800 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,461,272 shares.The stock last traded at $0.40 and had previously closed at $0.36.

EKSO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ekso Bionics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.20 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ekso Bionics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.46.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.65. The company has a market cap of $27.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 100.36% and a negative return on equity of 376.63%. The company had revenue of $3.32 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics by 4,401.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 48,421 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 813,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 449,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,085,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 608,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.41% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile (NASDAQ:EKSO)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through EksoHealth and EksoWorks segments. It primarily offers Ekso GT, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries and hemiplegia due to stroke.

