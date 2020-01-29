Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) Receives $98.43 Average PT from Brokerages

Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.43.

ESTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Elastic in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Elastic from $105.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

Get Elastic alerts:

NYSE:ESTC traded up $0.88 on Thursday, hitting $65.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 706,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,108. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -33.33. Elastic has a one year low of $60.10 and a one year high of $104.10.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $101.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.51 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 40.66% and a negative net margin of 43.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Aaron Katz sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total transaction of $1,596,000.00. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total value of $421,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,431 shares of company stock worth $10,949,392 in the last three months. 35.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Elastic during the second quarter worth approximately $2,195,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 62.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.