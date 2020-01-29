Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Parthenon LLC

Parthenon LLC cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,979,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,866,670,000 after purchasing an additional 898,845 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 10.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,442,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,499,000 after purchasing an additional 628,267 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 4.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,306,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,584,000 after purchasing an additional 178,464 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,120,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,610,000 after purchasing an additional 23,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,043,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,357,000 after purchasing an additional 54,019 shares during the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $798,622.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,403,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,274,632,446.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,780,504 shares of company stock worth $219,697,912. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly And Co currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.67.

Eli Lilly And Co stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $140.62. The company had a trading volume of 127,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,115,986. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.22 and its 200-day moving average is $117.19. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $101.36 and a fifty-two week high of $142.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.49%.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.