Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Ellington Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Ellington Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 94.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.4%.

EFC stock opened at $18.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 70.03, a current ratio of 70.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $708.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.38. Ellington Financial has a 12 month low of $16.30 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.08.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $39.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.03 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ellington Financial will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EFC. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.10.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

