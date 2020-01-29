Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 1,617 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 60.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Paypal during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Paypal by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Paypal by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Paypal during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Paypal during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $2,693,550.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,708,160.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total value of $3,104,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,197,888.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,379 shares of company stock valued at $9,197,226 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on Paypal in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Paypal to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Paypal from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.35.

PYPL stock opened at $116.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $121.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.71.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

