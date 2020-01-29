Empirical Finance LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 57.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Security National Trust Co. increased its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 2,327 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Alphabet by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 48,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $605,000. Finally, Cohen Lawrence B increased its position in Alphabet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 2,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,265.00, for a total value of $31,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,306,095. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 2,085,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $109,659,195.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,687,187 shares of company stock worth $337,436,197 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOG stock opened at $1,452.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,025.00 and a 52-week high of $1,503.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,395.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,271.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1,011.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $13.06 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,496.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. BidaskClub raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cleveland Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,527.47.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.