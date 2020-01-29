Empirical Finance LLC Buys 1,719 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 53.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,920 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nike in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nike in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Nike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Nike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Nike during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nike stock opened at $100.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Nike Inc has a one year low of $77.07 and a one year high of $105.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.19 and its 200 day moving average is $91.96.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Nike’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.36%.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.54, for a total transaction of $1,675,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $15,435,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,046,040 shares in the company, valued at $191,407,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 436,916 shares of company stock worth $43,122,614 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NKE. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Nike from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on Nike from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Consumer Edge began coverage on Nike in a report on Friday, December 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

