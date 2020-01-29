Empirical Finance LLC Buys 5,693 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 59.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,296 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 816,546 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 74,287 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications stock opened at $60.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The stock has a market cap of $249.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.23%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. New Street Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.41.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.