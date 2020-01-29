Empirical Finance LLC Has $661,000 Stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 57.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,029 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

NYSE:BA opened at $316.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.81 billion, a PE ratio of 48.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $329.91 and its 200 day moving average is $351.83. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $302.72 and a 12 month high of $446.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.34%.

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $370.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Boeing from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Boeing from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $401.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $350.53.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.