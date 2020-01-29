Empirical Finance LLC Increases Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 54.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,509 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 39,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 48,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 72,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,900,000 after buying an additional 16,557 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 34,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 72,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,922,000 after buying an additional 4,973 shares during the period. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $47.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.05. The stock has a market cap of $201.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.11. Wells Fargo & Co has a fifty-two week low of $43.34 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

