Empirical Finance LLC Invests $288,000 in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $178,225,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $109,487,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $80,482,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $75,848,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $60,111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TFC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.85.

In other news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $471,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,039.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $10,941,921.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 225,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,227,882. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TFC opened at $54.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.56. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $44.51 and a 1-year high of $56.92.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

