Empirical Finance LLC Invests $288,000 in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $178,225,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $109,487,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $80,482,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $75,848,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $60,111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TFC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.85.
NYSE TFC opened at $54.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.56. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $44.51 and a 1-year high of $56.92.
Truist Financial Profile
Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.
Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC).
Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.