Empirical Finance LLC Invests $396,000 in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,253 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 55.7% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.3% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 124,792 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 9,602 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVGO opened at $318.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $128.88 billion, a PE ratio of 49.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.97. Broadcom Inc has a 12-month low of $250.09 and a 12-month high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.65. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.67%.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.56, for a total transaction of $6,291,200.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 251,146 shares of company stock valued at $77,974,726. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Cascend Securities upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.10.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

