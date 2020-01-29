Empirical Finance LLC Takes Position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,272 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Cigna by 258.6% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

CI opened at $205.33 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $204.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Cigna Corp has a one year low of $141.95 and a one year high of $214.44.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.17. Cigna had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cigna Corp will post 16.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 12,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total value of $2,476,629.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,214 shares in the company, valued at $21,550,818.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 6,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.58, for a total transaction of $1,395,234.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,502,494.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,692 shares of company stock valued at $4,544,074 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $242.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.29.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

