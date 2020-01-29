Empowered Funds LLC Invests $1.22 Million in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 27,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,167,000. Night Owl Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC now owns 257,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,277,000 after buying an additional 5,793 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 305.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 77,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 58,526 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,538,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,149,000 after buying an additional 123,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on SMAR shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. First Analysis started coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.07.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $46.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.75 and a beta of 1.94. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $28.99 and a 12 month high of $55.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.63 and its 200 day moving average is $44.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $71.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.83 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.50% and a negative return on equity of 22.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $396,342.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $1,752,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 336,750 shares of company stock valued at $14,653,388. 24.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.