Enbridge Inc (TSE:ENB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Enbridge Inc (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$55.64.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ENB. Barclays raised their price target on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$46.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$54.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Shares of ENB traded up C$0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$54.33. 4,153,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,348,858. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85. Enbridge has a 1 year low of C$43.02 and a 1 year high of C$54.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$52.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$48.26.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$11.60 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 2.6400002 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.10%.

In other Enbridge news, Senior Officer John Kendall Whelen sold 30,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.97, for a total value of C$1,577,081.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,394,155.91. Also, Senior Officer Byron Craig Neiles sold 5,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.18, for a total transaction of C$301,910.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,440 shares in the company, valued at C$4,219,279.20. Insiders have sold 54,253 shares of company stock valued at $2,796,860 in the last ninety days.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

