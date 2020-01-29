Enterprise Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ:EBTC) EVP Peter Rayno Buys 1,650 Shares

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ:EBTC) EVP Peter Rayno bought 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.19 per share, for a total transaction of $54,763.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 9,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,019.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Enterprise Bancorp stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.98. The stock had a trading volume of 43 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,583. The company has a market capitalization of $380.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.55. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc has a one year low of $26.85 and a one year high of $34.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $33.87 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enterprise Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,196 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,840 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 117,720 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,248 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. 21.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides various banking products and services primarily in the greater Merrimack Valley and North Central regions of Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire. The company offers commercial checking, business and municipal savings accounts, term certificates of deposit, money market and business sweep accounts, interest on lawyers trust accounts, escrow management accounts, personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking and simplified employee pension accounts.

