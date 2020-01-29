Enterprise Financial Services Corp Acquires 76,600 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 327,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,600 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 4.1% of Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $18,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. FMR LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,825,000 after purchasing an additional 24,007 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 39.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

SCHD stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.20. 3,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,713. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $48.73 and a 52-week high of $59.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.53.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.