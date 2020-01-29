Enterprise Financial Services Corp Buys New Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 102.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,072,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $300.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,973,009. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $297.75 and its 200 day moving average is $280.86. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $241.27 and a 1-year high of $305.92.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

