Enterprise Financial Services Corp Purchases 157 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CXI Advisors bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. G&S Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 444.4% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.67. The stock had a trading volume of 495,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,759,094. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.97. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $144.25 and a one year high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

