Enterprise Financial Services Corp Reduces Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 193.3% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PGX traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $15.06. 5,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,980,000. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.95. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $14.07 and a 52-week high of $15.20.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

