Enterprise Financial Services Corp Reduces Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 193.3% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period.
NYSEARCA PGX traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $15.06. 5,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,980,000. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.95. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $14.07 and a 52-week high of $15.20.
About Invesco Preferred ETF
The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.
