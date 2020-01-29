Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Holdings Lowered by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 66.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 71,970 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for about 0.2% of Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,307,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 98,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 14,990 shares in the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,516,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Trust Co. lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 5,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPD traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,750,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,403,873. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $59.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.88. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $25.04 and a twelve month high of $30.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $7.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 91.24%.

EPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Randa Duncan Williams purchased 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,240,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 880,796 shares of company stock valued at $23,471,253 over the last quarter. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

