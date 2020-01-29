Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) by 61.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 501 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the 4th quarter valued at $397,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Envestnet by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,304,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Envestnet by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Envestnet by 8.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Envestnet alerts:

In related news, Director Anil Arora sold 4,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total transaction of $290,492.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew Majoros sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $99,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,457 shares in the company, valued at $880,959.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 221,368 shares of company stock worth $15,545,680. Company insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

ENV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on Envestnet from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

ENV traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $73.91. 4,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,262. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.09. Envestnet Inc has a twelve month low of $51.00 and a twelve month high of $75.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -176.00 and a beta of 1.74.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $236.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.02 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. Envestnet’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Envestnet Inc will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

Featured Article: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV).

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.