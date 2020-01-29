EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its stake in shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,711 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 24.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,857,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $494,692,000 after acquiring an additional 560,378 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 19,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,084,205 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $197,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,431,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 76,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,927,000 after buying an additional 12,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

EPAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.82.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.60, for a total value of $553,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.92, for a total transaction of $409,840.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,942 shares of company stock valued at $12,260,151. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $234.86. 3,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,349. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $219.15 and its 200 day moving average is $198.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.38. EPAM Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $137.87 and a 1-year high of $236.04.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $588.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

