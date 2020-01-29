EPR Properties Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.38 (NYSE:EPR)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

EPR Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. EPR Properties has a payout ratio of 145.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect EPR Properties to earn $5.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.6%.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Shares of EPR stock traded up $0.78 on Wednesday, reaching $72.97. The company had a trading volume of 30,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,024. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. EPR Properties has a one year low of $67.32 and a one year high of $80.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.59 and its 200 day moving average is $74.36.

In other EPR Properties news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $172,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,790.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EPR. SunTrust Banks raised EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded EPR Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.43.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.