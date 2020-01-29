Epstein & White Financial LLC Grows Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Epstein & White Financial LLC lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 0.5% of Epstein & White Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,366,651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401,622 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,096,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $841,660,000 after acquiring an additional 58,570 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Chevron by 22.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,482,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $650,218,000 after purchasing an additional 990,819 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 2.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,163,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $612,338,000 after purchasing an additional 123,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,346,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $396,901,000 after purchasing an additional 12,904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America lowered Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.87.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $111.12 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $109.98 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $1,798,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,079 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

