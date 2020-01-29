Eqis Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,973 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 856.1% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 45,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after buying an additional 40,452 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 9,102 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,585,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 10,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $362,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MTH shares. ValuEngine cut Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Meritage Homes from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Meritage Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.76.

NYSE:MTH opened at $70.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.09. Meritage Homes Corp has a 12-month low of $37.83 and a 12-month high of $76.83.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

