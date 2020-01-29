Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $392,000 Stock Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 41,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 308,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,470,000 after purchasing an additional 31,308 shares during the period. Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $754,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,668,000. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MXIM shares. ValuEngine downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.82.

In related news, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $121,859.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mary Ann Wright sold 1,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $82,919.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 71,549 shares of company stock worth $4,294,898 in the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $62.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.41. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.26 and a 12 month high of $65.73. The company has a current ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.52.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $551.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.16 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 34.55% and a net margin of 34.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.