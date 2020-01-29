Eqis Capital Management Inc. Purchases 710 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in Southern by 126.5% during the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,704,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,340 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,040,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,871,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,813 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,270,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,352,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,544 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 32.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,409,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Southern in the third quarter worth about $53,915,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Shares of Southern stock opened at $70.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Southern Co has a 1 year low of $47.36 and a 1 year high of $70.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.97. The stock has a market cap of $72.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.15.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.20. Southern had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Southern’s payout ratio is 80.78%.

In other Southern news, CFO Stan W. Connally sold 4,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $79,693.80. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total transaction of $124,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,092,333.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,218,238 shares of company stock worth $139,737,603. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.50 price target on shares of Southern in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Southern in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Southern from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.79.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.