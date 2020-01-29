Eqis Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,013,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,513,000 after acquiring an additional 188,680 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,001,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,063,000 after acquiring an additional 262,126 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 992,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,591,000 after acquiring an additional 58,156 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 952,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 615,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,392,000 after acquiring an additional 53,775 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $51.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.93. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.