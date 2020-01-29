Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 115 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Clorox by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX opened at $156.07 on Wednesday. Clorox Co has a 1-year low of $143.58 and a 1-year high of $166.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.24 and a 200 day moving average of $154.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 123.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.09%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLX. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Clorox and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.17.

In other Clorox news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 5,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total transaction of $826,245.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,936.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total transaction of $106,096.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,503.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

