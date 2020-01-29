Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,811 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,811 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cinemark during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cinemark by 5.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Cinemark by 10.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Cinemark by 104.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 248,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,970,000 after acquiring an additional 127,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Cinemark during the second quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNK opened at $32.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.63. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.59 and a 12 month high of $43.51.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $821.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.69 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.50 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Cinemark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.64.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

