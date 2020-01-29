Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,534 Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,534 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 1.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 84,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 57.4% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 19.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBS stock opened at $15.36 on Wednesday. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP has a 52-week low of $9.26 and a 52-week high of $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.35. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.95.

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo-SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services, and supplies treated water and sewage services on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in the state of São Paulo. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

