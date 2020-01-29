Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 689 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,766 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 64,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at $3,886,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 109,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after purchasing an additional 9,404 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 19,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total value of $1,037,324.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 194,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $8,924,720.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 251,453 shares of company stock valued at $11,871,295. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $54.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.19. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $54.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -364.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.76.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Hologic had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 29.67%. The firm had revenue of $865.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HOLX. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hologic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.38.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

