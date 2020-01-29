Eqis Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,220 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Kevin J. Hanigan acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.24 per share, with a total value of $207,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PB opened at $67.72 on Wednesday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.85 and a 52-week high of $75.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.85 and a 200-day moving average of $69.24.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PB shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.50 price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Hovde Group lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.17.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

