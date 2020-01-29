EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.11.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of EQM Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of EQM Midstream Partners from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of EQM Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

EQM stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.14. The stock had a trading volume of 38,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,748. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. EQM Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $21.43 and a 12-month high of $47.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.50.

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $408.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.98 million. EQM Midstream Partners had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 18.34%. EQM Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EQM Midstream Partners will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.22%. EQM Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 91.52%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,589 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 46,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,261 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

EQM Midstream Partners Company Profile

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.

