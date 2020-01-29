Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $155.56

Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $155.56 and last traded at $155.16, with a volume of 160512 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $154.65.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EFX shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Equifax from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Equifax from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Equifax from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Equifax in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.34.

In other news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 6,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $866,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Equifax by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Equifax by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Equifax by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Equifax by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,046 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,086,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Equifax by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

