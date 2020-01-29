Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its holdings in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Equinix were worth $14,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Equinix by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Equinix by 2.4% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,415,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in Equinix by 44.0% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Equinix by 43.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 428,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,054,000 after buying an additional 130,121 shares during the period. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP increased its position in Equinix by 43.2% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 3,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

In other news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 6,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.52, for a total value of $3,587,708.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,183,436.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 3,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.28, for a total value of $2,003,683.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,838,520.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,998 shares of company stock valued at $10,621,400. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price target (up previously from $545.00) on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Equinix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Nomura lifted their price target on Equinix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $581.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.56.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $602.68. The company had a trading volume of 184,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,383. Equinix Inc has a twelve month low of $372.75 and a twelve month high of $609.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a PE ratio of 102.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $580.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $557.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by ($3.55). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equinix Inc will post 20.63 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.