Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 615,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.13% of Equitable worth $15,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Equitable by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Equitable by 18.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Equitable during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Equitable during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new stake in Equitable during the second quarter worth about $228,000. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Equitable news, major shareholder Axa sold 144,000,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $3,139,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,162,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,142,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 2,006 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $48,966.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,002,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,211,878,966 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

EQH stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.89. 111,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,037,394. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.41. Equitable Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $26.38.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Equitable’s revenue was up 179.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings Inc will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on EQH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Equitable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

