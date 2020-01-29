Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Op Bancorp’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:OPBK)

Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Op Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Op Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of Op Bancorp stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.11. 521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,786. Op Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average is $9.73.

Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.59 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from Op Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

In other news, CFO Christine Yoon Oh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $48,900.00. Also, Director Yong Sin Shin sold 43,662 shares of Op Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total transaction of $426,141.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPBK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Op Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Op Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Op Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Op Bancorp by 11.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Op Bancorp by 27.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter.

About Op Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It generates certificates of deposit, installment accounts, money market accounts, retirement accounts, demand and time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as various personal and business checking accounts.

