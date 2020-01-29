Equities Analysts Set Expectations for First Community Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FCCO)

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for First Community in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the year.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. First Community had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $12.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FCCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Community from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

First Community stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.73. The company had a trading volume of 44 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. First Community has a 12-month low of $17.08 and a 12-month high of $22.79. The company has a market capitalization of $152.51 million, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.34%.

In other First Community news, Director Mickey Layden bought 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.85 per share, with a total value of $50,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Community during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Community in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Community by 22.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Community by 251.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 24,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in First Community by 122.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 59,300 shares during the period. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

