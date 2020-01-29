Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 29th (AKCA, CNCE, CRY, DLG, EADSF, GBF, NMR, NOVN, NVGS, NVZMY)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, January 29th:

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $41.00 price target on the stock.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Mizuho. Mizuho currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock.

had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) was given a €49.00 ($56.98) target price by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ENI (NYSE:E) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) was given a €30.50 ($35.47) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NOMURA HLDG-ADR is a leading financial services group in Japan and has worldwide operations, providing a wide range of value-added financial services and competitive products. These include brokerage, trading, underwriting, M&A financial advisory services, merchant banking, and development and management of investment trusts and investment advisory services to diversified clients such as individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments and governmental agencies. “

Novartis (VTX:NOVN) was given a CHF 113 price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Navigator Holdings Ltd. provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users and commodity traders. Navigator Holdings Ltd. is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $58.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Novozymes A/S is primarily engaged in the development, production, and distribution of enzymes. Its business consists of two segments, enzyme business and bio business. The Company’s enzyme business segment offers detergent enzymes that are used in laundry and dishwashing, technical enzymes used in the transformation of starch into different kinds of sugars and have application in leather, textile, and forest product industries, food enzymes used in production of bread, wine, juice, beer, noodles, alcohol, and pasta and feed enzymes used in animal feed. Its bio business segment offers microorganisms that are used in industrial and municipal wastewater treatment, as well as in the cleaning of surfaces such as carpet, concrete, drain lines, and septic tanks in industrial and household applications. It also has application in the Biopharmaceutical ingredients used in pharmaceutical industry. Novozymes A/S is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark. “

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $0.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The Company’s products under different phases of development include Rigosertib intravenous (IV), Rigosertib Oral, Rigosertib IV, ON 013105 and Recilisib. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

PC Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “PCTEL designs, develops, and delivers wireless solutions. PCTEL’s products include wireless local area network software products that simplify installation, roaming, Internet access and billing. Its subsidiary, DTI, designs, develops and distributes software-defined receivers and receiver-based products that measure, monitor and optimize the performance of cellular and Wi-Fi networks. . MAXRAD designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes innovative antenna solutions that facilitate and simplify wireless communications. “

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Profire Energy, Inc. manufactures, installs and services oilfield combustion management systems and related burner products. The Company’s products aid oil and natural gas producers in the safe and efficient development and transportation of carbon-based fuels. Its products include Profire 2100 and the Profire 1100, Profire 1100i and fuel-trains or valve-trains, which comprise piping, valves, and controls related to the process of providing fuel to burners, as well as having safety controllers to monitor operations. Profire Energy, Inc. is based in Lindon, Utah. “

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $188.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ferrari N.V. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling sports cars. Its products include sports car models consists of 458 Italia, 488 GTB, 458 Spider, 488 Spider, F12 Berlinetta, 458 Speciale and 458 Speciale A as well as two grand tourer (GT) cars: California T and FF. The Company also produces a limited edition supercar, LaFerrari and limited series and one-off cars. It operates primarily in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Americas, Greater China and Rest of Asia-Pacific region. Ferrari N.V. is headquartered in Maranello, Italy. “

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities.

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) was given a €4.40 ($5.12) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Software (ETR:SOW) was given a €35.00 ($40.70) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Software (ETR:SOW) was given a €34.00 ($39.53) price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Software (ETR:SOW) was given a €30.00 ($34.88) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

