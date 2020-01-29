Espers Price Up 6.8% Over Last 7 Days (ESP)

Espers (CURRENCY:ESP) traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Espers has a market cap of $553,550.00 and $56.00 worth of Espers was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Espers has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. One Espers coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Livecoin and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.79 or 0.01315580 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00046913 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00028651 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00203210 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006644 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00069066 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001854 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Espers Coin Profile

Espers is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 12th, 2016. Espers’ total supply is 22,888,373,670 coins. Espers’ official Twitter account is @CryptoCoderz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Espers is /r/esperscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Espers’ official website is espers.io

Espers Coin Trading

Espers can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Livecoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Espers directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Espers should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Espers using one of the exchanges listed above.

