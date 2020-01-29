Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $21.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ETON. ValuEngine cut Eton Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Eton Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.42.

NASDAQ:ETON traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $7.05. 23,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,110. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.14. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.13 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.33.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts predict that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. 12.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products. It primarily focuses on liquid products, including injectable, oral liquid, and ophthalmic products. The company develops EM-100, an ophthalmic product for the treatment of allergic conjunctivitis; ET-202 and ET-203, which are injectable product candidates for use in the hospital setting; ET-103, an oral liquid product candidate for hypothyroidism; ET-101, ET-102, and ET-104, which are oral liquid product candidates for neurological indications; and CT-100, a synthetic corticotropin therapeutic candidate for rheumatoid arthritis.

