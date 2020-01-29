Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EUROSEAS LTD. was formed under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands to consolidate the ship owning interests of the Pittas family of Athens, Greece, which has been in the shipping business over the past 136 years. Euroseas trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker ESEA. Euroseas operates in the dry cargo, drybulk and container shipping markets. Euroseas’ operations are managed by Eurobulk Ltd., an ISO 9001:2000 certified affiliated ship management company, which is responsible for the day-to-day commercial and technical management and operations of the vessels. Euroseas employs its vessels on spot and period charters and through pool arrangements. “

Get Euroseas alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ESEA. ValuEngine raised shares of Euroseas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Euroseas in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

NASDAQ:ESEA opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.67. Euroseas has a 52-week low of $2.64 and a 52-week high of $7.84.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Euroseas had a negative return on equity of 28.84% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.78 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Euroseas will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euroseas Company Profile

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables; and drybulk carriers that transport iron ore, coal, grains, bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Euroseas (ESEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Euroseas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euroseas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.