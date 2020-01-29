Everence Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,667 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 68.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 33,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Cohen Lawrence B raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 9,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock opened at $197.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $130.29 and a 12 month high of $220.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.78.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total transaction of $702,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Demsey sold 8,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total value of $1,499,532.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,236 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,240 shares of company stock worth $8,621,216. 14.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price target (down previously from $216.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $214.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Edward Jones cut Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.62.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

