Everence Capital Management Inc. Buys 840 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,976 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV now owns 19,085 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 265,532 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,449,000 after purchasing an additional 32,156 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 797,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $76,402,000 after purchasing an additional 23,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $98.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 12 month low of $78.53 and a 12 month high of $101.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.06. The company has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $925,571.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,275,417.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 34,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $3,280,015.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 164,332 shares in the company, valued at $15,465,284.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on TEL. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.85.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

