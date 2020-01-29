Everence Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Everence Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,540 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 0.9% of Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 1,092,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,874,000 after purchasing an additional 502,200 shares in the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 116,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 446,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,317,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,862,000 after purchasing an additional 47,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 17,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, November 18th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.29.

NYSE BAC opened at $33.24 on Wednesday. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.69 and a 200-day moving average of $31.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $301.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.64.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

