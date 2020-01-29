Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Everence Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 39,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 41,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,798,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,087,000 after purchasing an additional 149,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 38,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 19,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

SCHW opened at $46.30 on Wednesday. Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $34.58 and a 1-year high of $51.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $60.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 34.55%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $31,012.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,733.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $122,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,180 shares in the company, valued at $695,103.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 349,364 shares of company stock worth $17,174,848. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Compass Point upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a price objective (up previously from ) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James cut Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.73.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.